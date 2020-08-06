Fortinet sets up corporate foundation for COVID-19 relief

Fortinet establishes corporate foundation to protect and positively impact communities worldwide Fortinet Foundation commits to matching multi-million dollars in employee contributions and in-kind to support global and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Fortinet foundation will focus on growing its partnership efforts through public and private sector collaborations to further advance its philanthropic initiatives. Accordingly, Fortinet Foundation will continue to support disaster relief efforts by collaborating with organisations like the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC), focused on providing communities with the technical resources necessary to continue operations after disasters. Fortinet foundation is supporting ITDRC’s projectConnect initiative by donating Fortinet’s security technology to help securely set up Wi-Fi and hotspots, connecting rural and underserved communities across the US affected by COVID-19. These efforts further support Fortinet’s commitment to customers, partners, and communities impacted by COVID-19 by providing solutions, technology, and resources that help maintain business continuity and keep remote workers protected in the middle of the global pandemic. Furthermore, Fortinet Foundation will support Fortinet’s efforts focused on cybersecurity education and training, as well as global partner information-sharing initiatives to increase protection against cyber criminals. Notably, the Foundation expands the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, especially those focused on addressing… Read full this story

