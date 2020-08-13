Property Foreigners buy 16,000 homes in Vietnam in five years By Viet Dung Thursday, Aug 13, 2020,16:12 (GMT+7) Foreigners buy 16,000 homes in Vietnam in five yearsBy Viet Dung An apartment building in downtown HCMC. Foreigners have purchased some 16,000 homes in Vietnam over the past five years, representing 2% of the total houses – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Foreign nationals have purchased some 16,000 houses in Vietnam over the past five years, representing 2% of the total houses, with 81% of those sold being in HCMC, according to statistics from the HCMC Real Estate Association (HoREA). A document recently sent to the competent agencies by HoREA highlighted that in the 2015-2020 period, the homes were sold to foreigners by 17 major real estate firms, while a total of 12,335 houses and apartments were sold to foreign individuals and organizations. If houses and apartments owned by the 17 major property firms sold to foreigners account for 70%-80% of the total, the number of houses bought by foreigners from 2015 to 2020 would be an estimated 14,800-16,000. Meanwhile, a report on the real estate market from 2009 to 2019 by the Ministry of Construction indicated that as many as 5,000 housing projects with over… Read full this story

Foreigners buy 16,000 homes in Vietnam in five years have 280 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 13, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.