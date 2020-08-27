Food-hailing action nothing but a drop in ocean of plastic Entering a Vietnamese food vendor in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district, a handful of food-delivery drivers from GrabFood, Now, and South Korean newcomer Baemin Vietnam are waiting to pick up orders for customers. Nguyen Van Quan, a partner at GrabFood, told VIR that during lunchtimes he usually handles 30-40 deliveries, with each delivery consisting of orders for 2-4 customers. “The orders grew rapidly over the last pandemic, and are rising even more now that the pandemic has returned to Vietnam,” he said. “So, at lunch and dinner time, I have gotten used to being tied up in receiving and delivering the orders.” The latest wave of COVID-19 in the country has lowered the demand for eating outside, but is benefiting the food delivery applications that fulfil the eat-at-home need. Taking advantage of the trend, apps such as GrabFood, Now, Gojek, and Baemin have increased advertisements on YouTube and Facebook in the past month. Q&Me, the provider of Vietnamese market research for business, released a survey in April on the increasing food delivery demand in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City during the first pandemic scare in the country. The report showed… Read full this story

Food-hailing action nothing but a drop in ocean of plastic have 293 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at August 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.