Nation Flash floods kill six in northwestern region The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 20, 2020,11:38 (GMT+7) Flash floods kill six in northwestern regionThe Saigon Times Heavy rains cause landslides in Lao Cai Province. Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have claimed six lives in the northwestern region – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have claimed six lives, left one person missing and damaged hundreds of houses in the northwestern region. Due to the impact of the low pressure system, the northern region has experienced torrential rains since August 17, with rainfall measuring 300 millimeters, the local media reported. In Vinh Phuc Province, two people have been killed by floodwaters, while Lao Cai, Son La, Lai Chau and Thai Nguyen provinces have each reported one death, according to the national steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control. Floods have also destroyed 350 houses in the region, with 48 in Son La, 33 in Thai Nguyen, 97 in Ha Giang, 30 in Lao Cai and 142 in Dien Bien, while over 550 hectares of rice have been damaged by floodwaters. Many provinces in the northeastern region may experience heavy rains, with rainfall ranging from 50 to… Read full this story

