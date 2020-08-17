Nation Flash flood hits Dien Bien, isolating three communes The Saigon Times Monday, Aug 17, 2020,18:24 (GMT+7) Flash flood hits Dien Bien, isolating three communesThe Saigon Times Nam Nhu Primary School is submerged under the floodwaters – PHOTO: DAN TRI HCMC – A flash flood hit Nam Po District in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien early this morning, August 17, and wreaked havoc on the properties of local residents, isolating the three communes of Na Khoa, Nam Nhu and Na Co Sa from the center of the district. Bui Van Luyen, chairman of the district government, told Dan Tri news site that heavy downpours for hours had caused the flash flood that damaged State assets and local houses. Nam Nhu Commune was hit the hardest, as floodwaters swept away four houses, three motorcycles and a boarding facility of Nam Nhu Primary School, which was submerged under the floodwaters. Moreover, 128 local households in Nam Nhu 1 Hamlet were isolated. The total damages reached over VND1 billion, said the chairman. On being notified of the situation, local competent forces were dispatched to the scene to cope with the aftermath. By 8 a.m. in the day, Na Khoa Commune still remained inundated. As of… Read full this story

Flash flood hits Dien Bien, isolating three communes have 260 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.