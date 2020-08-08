Five new COVID-19 cases confirmed Saturday morning

Preventive measures have been tightened in the central province of Quảng Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Saturday morning including three community cases relating to Đà Nẵng City and two imported. Of the three community cases, patent 785 is a 42-year-old man living in Hà Nội’s Đức Thượng Commune, Hoài Đức District. He and his family travelled to Đà Nẵng City between July 16 and 20. On August 3, he started to develop a cough and was taken to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases’ branch 2 in Đông Anh District on Thursday. He was tested and results released on Friday showed that he was positive for the SARS-CoV-2. The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control is expected to release details later Saturday about his movements after he returned from Đà Nẵng. Two other community cases in the central province of Quảng Ngãi are people who came into close contact with the other patients carrying the virus. The two important cases are citizens who were repatriated from Mexico transiting through Japan on August 5. They are both being treated at Khánh HoàTropical Diseases Hospital. There has now been 789… Read full this story

