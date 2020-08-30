Community Fire prevention for Bay Nui forests By Le Hoang Vu Sunday, Aug 30, 2020,14:33 (GMT+7) Fire prevention for Bay Nui forestsBy Le Hoang Vu The canopy of a dry forest in Bay Nui Region – PHOTOS: LE HOANG VU Every year, forest fires in Bay Nui (Seven Mountains) in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang are permanent risks to local residents, especially during the dry season. An Giang Forest Ranger Department is responsible for protecting the forests from fire. The rangers have cooperated with local authorities in implementing measures for forest fire prevention. In addition, fire prevention pathways are set up along 20 hectares of forests in the areas of Tinh Bien, Tri Ton and Thoai Son. Raising locals and tourists’ awareness of the issue is also needed to help the rangers. The following photo essay partly reveals the activities of these rangers. Local rangers are on a patrol in the forest They are checking fire safety A signboard showing the fire alarm set at the highest level Advanced machinery and equipment are used to prevent and fight forest fires Share with your friends:
