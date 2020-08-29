Investment Finnish energy firm keen on waste-to-energy project in Quang Nam By Nhan Tam Saturday, Aug 29, 2020,13:44 (GMT+7) Finnish energy firm keen on waste-to-energy project in Quang Nam By Nhan Tam Vantaa Energy’s waste-to-energy plant in Finland – PHOTO: COURTESY OF VANTAA ENERGY QUANG NAM – Vantaa Energy, one of the big energy players in Finland, has expressed interest in investing 200-300 million euros in a waste-to-energy plant in the central province of Quang Nam, according to information unveiled by Le Quoc Viet, a businessman in Quang Nam. Viet told the Saigon Times that the plant may be similar to the one in the Nordic country, which has been in operation since 2014. It can combust landfill waste as well as straw. The investor is seeking to cooperate with potential domestic partners to execute the project. “I am assisting the Finnish company in working with the Quang Nam Department of Planning and Investment,” Viet said, adding that he was also looking for suitable big local companies. Each year, Vantaa Energy’s waste-to-energy plant in Vantaa City, Finland, burns 374,000 tons of unusable waste collected in Helsinki and Rosk’n Roll Oy (Finland). In addition, the plant also covers some 30% of the annual electricity demand… Read full this story

