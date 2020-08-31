Film producer Galaxy switches to online education

Film producer Galaxy was diverted by COVID-19 towards online education Galaxy made its decision as the entertainment and amusement sector has sustained heavy impacts from the pandemic. Notably, during the nationwide social distancing, Galaxy’s cinema system suspended operations, with four theatres shutting down. Even after social distancing, the customer volume saw a plunge of 50-60 per cent compared to the time before the pandemic. Galaxy did not disclose the valuation of its investment in Education Services and Investment JSC, however, it has been confirmed that it will hold a controlling stake in the e-learning platform. Luong Cong Hieu, general director of Galaxy said that the investment will boost Hocmai’s growth and help it meet the increasing demand for online learning. Along with this investment, Galaxy will also pour money into another online learning platform. In 2008, IDG Ventures Vietnam became a strategic partner of Hocmai.vn. As of October 2019, Hocmai had the largest market share in online education for grades 1-12 in Vietnam. In the online education sector for secondary and high schol students, Hocmai has become a formidable contender. Founded 13 years ago, Hocmai has attracted 4 million students and 200 teachers with more than 1,000 courses and 30,000… Read full this story

