Nation Fight against Covid-19 enters peak period: PM The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 7, 2020,18:37 (GMT+7) Fight against Covid-19 enters peak period: PMThe Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a regular Government meeting on August 7. The battle against Covid-19 has entered its peak period – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Praising the Ministry of Health and localities for their support in dealing with the coronavirus hotspots and efforts in Covid-19 prevention, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc noted that the battle against Covid-19 had entered its peak period. “The image of doctors saying goodbye to their family members and leaving Haiphong City for the coronavirus hotspots is deeply touching, while many donors have given ventilators, medical equipment and money to fight Covid-19,” PM Phuc told a regular Government meeting today, August 7. Speaking at the meeting, he said that Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is rapidly spreading across many countries, so Vietnam with its deep international integration should not be inattentive and negligent. A high risk of local transmissions of the disease has forced the ministries and other State agencies to step up efforts to fight Covid-19 with stronger determination in the next two weeks, the Government news website reported,… Read full this story

