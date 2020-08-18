BizInfo Experiencing things of interest in Tra Su tourist site By Dieu Anh Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,12:58 (GMT+7) Experiencing things of interest in Tra Su tourist siteBy Dieu Anh Every time tourists come to Tra Su cajuput forest, they all admire the wonderful landscape that nature has bestowed to this area. There will be bungalows built in the romantic and peaceful tourist site, which will arouse tourists’ sense of being tipsy. The site is full of vitality and inspires people to mingle with the nature, which explains why tourists are keen on bungalows. Especially, Vietnam’s most beautiful wooden bridge, which will be introduced to visitors from August 20, will contribute to embellishing Tra Su cajuput forest. It has attracted the attention of tourists, especially foreigners, due to its original charm and specialty. A radiant bridge in Tra Su cajuput forest. The special Tra Su tourist site Tra Su tourist site has earned a new record as Vietnam’s most beautiful wooden bridge, which crosses a beautiful long canal. When tourists set foot on the radiant bridge, the Tra Su paradise will meet their eyes, showing a stunning picture of a carpet of enormous emerald-green duckweed adorned with white cajuput flowers, blooming pink lotus, butterflies hovering… Read full this story

