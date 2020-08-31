Exhibition reviews national construction, defense in 75 years

The exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress. Delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo: thanhuytphcm.vn) It highlights major historical events of the Vietnamese revolution from 1858 when France began its invasion to the August Revolution in 1945, President Ho Chi Minh’s journey in search for national salvation, and the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President on September 2, 1945. The exhibition also gives insight into Vietnam’s struggles during 1945-1954, socialism building in 1954-1975, national reconstruction and socialism protection in 1975-1986, and reform, integration and development in 1986-2020. On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh Museum in coordination with Vietnam Post and Viet Stamp introduced several stamp collections on President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam. Source: VNA

