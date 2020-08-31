The exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), towards all-level Party congresses and the 13th National Party Congress. Delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo: thanhuytphcm.vn) It highlights major historical events of the Vietnamese revolution from 1858 when France began its invasion to the August Revolution in 1945, President Ho Chi Minh’s journey in search for national salvation, and the Declaration of Independence giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam by the late President on September 2, 1945. The exhibition also gives insight into Vietnam’s struggles during 1945-1954, socialism building in 1954-1975, national reconstruction and socialism protection in 1975-1986, and reform, integration and development in 1986-2020. On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh Museum in coordination with Vietnam Post and Viet Stamp introduced several stamp collections on President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam. Source: VNA
- Tencent Partners With United Nations Ahead of 75 Year Jubilee to Host Online Videoconferences
- Auschwitz was liberated 75 years ago. But survivors know anti-Semitism is alive and well
- 75-year-old suspected of Covid-19 dies in Bengaluru
- 75-year-old man tests positive in Bagalkot
- A call to arms! Chelsea pensioner, 95, urges his fellow D-Day veterans to join him for a special voyage marking 75 years since the Normandy landings and says it may be their 'last chance' to remember their fallen friends together
- LSU's Dennis Shaver named women's indoor national coach of the year by USTFCCCA
- Auschwitz survivors return after 75 years for memorial ceremony
- Latin American economy set for biggest crash in 75 years, says Goldman
- Van Gogh and Britain review – gaslit London inspired his starry night? Come off it!
- Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s National Emergency Plan
Exhibition reviews national construction, defense in 75 years have 275 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 31, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.