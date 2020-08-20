EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success

Even though much of Europe is struggling this year, Germany and Italy remain Vietnam’s largest coffee markets. Photo source: Freepik.com Tran Van Thinh, owner of a coffee store in Berlin, expects that he could buy Vietnam’s speciality coffee products. “The locals like Vietnamese coffee but we still buy products from German and Italian roasters as they are more affordable,” Thinh said. Thinh observed that Vietnamese brands have become more present in Europe in recent years. Vietnam is the second-largest coffee producer in the world after Brazil – however, most of what the nation exports to Europe is raw coffee, accounting for 95 per cent of all exports. Despite the impact of the pandemic, the EU remains the largest export market for Vietnamese coffee, accounting for 60 per cent of total exports, of which 10-13 per cent are consumed in Germany alone, according to Nguyen Viet Vinh, general secretary of the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association (Vicofa). In the first half of 2020, Germany and Italy remained Vietnam’s largest consumer markets, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development (DAPP). Last year, other EU nations also increased purchases of Vietnamese coffee, including… Read full this story

