Trade ERA suggests scrapping single price for power consumption The Saigon Times Wednesday, Aug 19, 2020,13:57 (GMT+7) ERA suggests scrapping single price for power consumptionThe Saigon Times Nguyen Anh Tuan, head of the Electricity Regulatory Authority, proposes scrapping the new single-price proposal at a meeting chaired by Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on August 18 – PHOTO: PLO HCMC – Due to a public uproar over a proposed single power price for household consumers, the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) now wants to withdraw it from the draft electricity retail pricing amendment scheme. Speaking at a meeting chaired by Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh on August 18, Nguyen Anh Tuan, head of the authority under the minister, said that the advantage of Solutions 2A and 2B is that they allow customers to choose whether to pay their bills based on five levels of progressive pricing or a single price. However, the single-price solution does not encourage customers to save power as the price is too high for average consumers, while the Government is calling for power savings, Tuoi Tre Online reported. It is necessary to continue to gather feedback on the five levels of prices under progressive pricing for… Read full this story

