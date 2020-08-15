Other News Enterprises suspending operations due to Covid-19 to enjoy land rent reduction The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 15, 2020,16:00 (GMT+7) Enterprises suspending operations due to Covid-19 to enjoy land rent reductionThe Saigon Times An aerial view of the Thang Long II Industrial Park in Hung Yen Province. Enterprises suspending operations due to Covid-19 will be entitled to a 15% reduction in their land rents this year – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Enterprises, organizations, households and individuals that lease State-run land lots and have suspended their operations for at least 15 days due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be entitled to a 15% reduction in their land rents this year. The prime minister has issued Decision 22 on the reduction of land rents in 2020 for those affected by the pandemic, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported. Accordingly, the policy will be applicable to land rents in 2020 only, not in previous years, and inapplicable to fines for late land rent payments. Lessees that conduct production and business activities but have had to suspend their operations on the land lots leased by the State will also be entitled to the policy. Dossiers for the land rent reduction must include lessees’ applications for the reduction and… Read full this story

Enterprises suspending operations due to Covid-19 to enjoy land rent reduction have 264 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.