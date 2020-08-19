Encouraging mobile money to stem the spread of COVID-19

Mobile money has three main characteristics. First, the service is available to customers without bank accounts (the unbanked). Second, the service can include any form of mobile payments (including retail payments and bill payments, among others), domestic or international transfers, and accounts can be accessed by phone. Third, mobile money can be transferred through transaction points that are mobile agents such as bank branches, retailers, and shops. Mobile money services mainly consist of various types of transactions including peer-to-peer money transfers, bill payments, government payments, retail payments, and allowing for deposits or withdrawals at the agent location. These mobile money services offer numerous benefits such as reducing transaction costs, improving financial inclusion (especially for the unbanked), increasing convenience and speed for consumers, creating opportunities for employment and investment for businesses, and improving the transparency of transactions (and thus contributing to money laundering and corruption reduction. The formal financial system has excluded many people from access, limiting the scope of such financial services. With mobile money, however, financial transactions can be performed securely, efficiently, and affordably – and customers are able to access their accounts easily and carry out financial transactions flexibly. Besides, mobile money service providers may offer job prospects… Read full this story

