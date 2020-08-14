Employee experience as a catalyst for growth

Quach Thanh Chau – People Leader, PwC Vietnam While disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are ushering in new considerations for businesses everywhere, the goals and fundamentals of a meaningful employee experience remain the same. The new normal of remote work and how we do business are redefining what employees need in order to do their jobs safely, efficiently, and effectively. For many organisations – both global and local – such sudden changes have raised the challenge of keeping people engaged. Employee experience has been propelled into the limelight. Employee experience will vary for each business. At PwC, employee experience is about enabling our people to do their best work and creating an environment where everyone feels they can succeed. Such outcomes are not realised overnight. They require consistent efforts to seek feedback and a commitment to continuously take actions to improve the daily experience of our people. The present health crisis has greatly accelerated changes in major facets of the future of work: from digital transformation to the adoption of new ways of working. It has highlighted the need for clarity in communications, appropriate technology to enable the workforce to work effectively and most importantly, considerations for employee wellbeing…. Read full this story

