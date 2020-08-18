Nation Eleven more Covid-19 patients recover The Saigon Times Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,16:38 (GMT+7) Eleven more Covid-19 patients recoverThe Saigon Times A Covid-19 patient in Quang Nam Province receives a certificate indicating that he is free from Covid-19. Quang Nam announced the recovery of 11 Covid-19 patients this morning, August 18 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Quang Nam Department of Health this morning, August 18, announced that 11 Covid-19 patients—five at Quang Nam Central General Hospital and six at Quang Nam Regional General Hospital—had made a full recovery and were discharged from the hospitals. The 11 patients will continue to self-quarantine for 14 days at home and be monitored by health care workers. Mai Van Muoi, deputy director of the provincial department and head of the Quang Nam committee for Covid-19 treatment, said that the province has reported 95 Covid-19 cases to date, with 14 patients declared free of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Dan Tri Online reported. Among the active cases undergoing treatment at the two hospitals, 23 patients have tested negative for the virus one or three times. Share with your friends:

