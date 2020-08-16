Nation Eleven more Covid-19 cases confirmed The Saigon Times Sunday, Aug 16, 2020,19:18 (GMT+7) Eleven more Covid-19 cases confirmedThe Saigon Times Doctors check a Covid-19 patient’s health. The Ministry of Health reported 11 new Covid-19 cases tonight, August 16 – PHOTO: VIETNAMPLUS HCMC – The Ministry of Health has confirmed nine fresh community-transmitted Covid-19 cases, with eight in the Danang coronavirus hotspot and one in Hanoi City, and two more imported cases in Khanh Hoa Province. Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally amounted to 962 as of tonight, August 16. The latest Covid-19 patients in Danang City, aged between two months and 67 years, are a patient at Danang Hospital, a patient caregiver, a medical worker at Hoa Vang Field Hospital and those who had close contact with previously confirmed Covid-19 patients. Another patient, a 30-year-old male resident of Hanoi City, visited Danang City from July 20 to 22. He tested positive for the virus on August 15. The two imported cases, including a 24-year-old woman, who lives in Thanh Hoa Province, and a 66-year-old female resident of Hanoi City, returned to Vietnam from Japan through Cam Ranh International Airport on August 5. The country also announced the recovery of nine Covid-19 patients today, including a 58-year-old… Read full this story

