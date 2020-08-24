Eight-year-old boy among six new COVID-19 cases

People wait for COVID-19 tests in Sơn Trà District, Đà Nẵng City. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm HÀ NỘI — Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Việt Nam on Monday, including an eight-year-old boy. The information was released by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control who also announced 20 further recoveries. Of the new cases, four are in Đà Nẵng City and two others in the northern province of Hải Dương. Patient 1017 is a 68-year-old woman living in Ngũ Hành Sơn District who was tested after going to Hà Thân Market, An Hải Tâu Ward in Sơn Trà District on Sunday. Patient 1018 is a 57-year-old man living in Hải Châu District employed as a health worker at Đà Nẵng Hospital. Patient 1019 is a 37-year-old woman living in Liên Chiểu District who is also a health worker at Đà Nẵng Hospital but worked at Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital since August 6 and was quarantined at a hotel since August 5. Patient 1020 is a 26-year-old man, living in Hoà Vang District who had contact with Patient 996. In Hải Dương Province, an eight-year-old boy who is the son of Patient 1016 has tested positive… Read full this story

