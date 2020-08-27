E-governance approaches critical mass, Source: internet The Government Office last week officially launched the National Reporting Platform (NRP), the government and the prime minister’s Centre for Information and Direction (CID), and the 1,000th online public service on the National Public Service Portal (NPSP). “The NRP and the CID becoming operational are major milestones in the government’s macroeconomic monitoring and administrative reform as well as the move from paper to digital-based processes,” said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the launch. “They demonstrate the government’s strong determination to develop an effective e-government.” Constructed by local and foreign experts with help from VNPT, the NRP and CID are directly connected with the directing centres, reporting systems, and data bases of all ministries, agencies, and localities at all levels. From the NRP and CID, the prime minister can directly monitor and supervise all sectors managed by ministries, agencies, and localities. Based on digitalised data and images, the government leaders will be able to provide directions for them. So far, the reporting platforms of 30 ministries, agencies, and localities, as well as state-owned groups and corporations have been connected with the NRP. All information is provided and exchanged continuously, transparently, and safely. In addition… Read full this story

