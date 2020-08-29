A health worker takes care of a dengue patient at Hữu Nghị Hospital in Hà Nội. — Photo suckhoedoisong.vn HÀ NỘI — Doctors are warning patients not to confuse COVID-19 with dengue fever, as symptoms for the two conditions can be similar. Sufferers of dengue can develop persistent high fever for five to seven days, headaches, aches and pains throughout the whole body, lymphadenopathy, red skin rash, abdominal liver pains and nausea. More serious symptoms include bleeding under the skin, nosebleeds or bleeding gums. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Vân, head of Tropical Diseases Department under Hữu Nghị (Friendship) Hospital said that because some symptoms of dengue fever were difficult to distinguish with other virus-causing fevers, people should take dengue test as soon as they have a high fever or if returning from dengue-hit areas. Vân said that effective preventive measures included environmental clean-up, cover all water containers, overturn all empty water containers and frequently change water in flower vases, remove waste bottles/grass/tires and puddle. People should sleep inside mosquito nets and wear long sleeves and long trousers even during daytime. Wet weather due to much rain at this time of the year created favourable conditions for mosquito to bear, grow… Read full this story

During COVID-19 resurgence, dengue fever should not be underlooked have 339 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.