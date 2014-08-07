Draft resolution on Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeeping forces verified

PANO – The National Assembly’s Committee on National Defence and Security on August 6th held a session to initially verify the draft resolution on Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeeping forces. The Party and the State’s decision to participate in UN peacekeeping forces aims to implement the external relations policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, development, multilateralization and diversification of relations; to be active in international integration and to improve Vietnam’s status and voice in settling international issues. As a result, Vietnam’s political, economic, trade, defence-security cooperation with other countries would be boosted while Vietnam’s armed forces’ prestige would be further enhanced. (more…)
