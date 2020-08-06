Dozens of COVID-19 cases linked to Đà Nẵng could be on the way: medical experts

A more than 280-bed field hospital has its construction completed at a sports centre in Đà Nẵng City to accomodate COVID-19 patients. More beds will be added, increasing its capacity to 700 to 1,000 beds in case there are more infections. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Dũng HÀ NỘI — Dozens of new COVID-19 infection cases could be linked to three hospitals in Đà Nẵng City in the coming days, but experts have said the number of new cases does not reflect whether the pandemic is surging or on the decline. The medical experts were speaking at the meeting of the National Steering Committee of COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Thursday and predicted there will be more COVID-19 fatalities in departments where critically-ill patients are being treated. Responding to the question over whether cases linked to Đà Nẵng in Hà Nội and Lạng Sơn and Bắc Giang provinces all come from three hospitals, acting Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long said three hospitals in Đà Nẵng are hotspots of COVID-19 but transmission has also occurred in the community. “About 91.71 per cent of locally-transmitted cases linked to Đà Nẵng are related to the three hospitals. About 2 per cent (14 cases) are not… Read full this story

