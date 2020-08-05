Dong Thap bolsters resolutions to Further fuel urban tourism The city of Sa Dec has directed the construction of roads to support local tourism development. Priority is given to those leading to well-known attractions such as Huynh Thuy Le’s house, Kien An Cung Pagoda, and Sa Dec flower village. Besides this, Sa Dec Park is also set to undergo an embellishment of surrounding scenery and the roads along Tien river, Le Loi street, Nguyen Hue street, and Sa Dec to create highlights for river tourism. Following the city planning, Sa Dec city is calling for businesses to invest in building a green park with food stalls and souvenirs around the area of Sa Dec river, in front of Huynh Thuy Le’s ancient house. Until now, the city is home to 22 hotels, 35 motels, 44 guest houses, and two homestay establishments, of which there have been 10 hotels graded with 1- to 3-star standards and can accommodate about 875 tourists per day. In Thap Muoi district, the People’s Committee and its affiliated units have completed the planning for the infrastructure upgrades of Dong Sen’s tourist area to submit to the provincial authority for consideration and approval. Some of the attractions… Read full this story

Dong Thap bolsters resolutions to further fuel urban tourism have 295 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at August 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.