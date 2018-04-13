Đồng Nai to speed up Long Thành Airport project

Deputy Prime Minister Trịnh Đình Dũng on Thursday visited the southern province of Đồng Nai to review land acquisition, compensation and resettlement support for the construction of Long Thành International Airport. A perspective drawing of the Long Thành International Airport. — Photo bnews.vn During his field trip, Dũng visited families involved with the project and offered gifts to kindergarten students in Long Thành District’s Suối Trầu Commune. The deputy chairman of the Đồng Nai Province People’s Committee, Trần Văn Vĩnh, said that the province was ready to implement the project, but was still waiting for the Prime Minister’s approval. He urged the State Appraisal Council to quickly evaluate the feasibility of the project and submit it to the Prime Minister for approval. The province has received VNĐ4.5 trillion (US$197 million) and plans to allocate a specific amount of capital resources, he said. If the project is approved within the next month, the provincial People’s Committee would have 30 months to complete land acquisition of 5,399.35ha and resettle 4,486 households. The province plans to provide residents whose agricultural land is displaced by the airport project four to five times their monthly minimum salary at the time of land acquisition. Quality transport… Read full this story

