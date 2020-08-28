Community Doctor shares differences between flu and Covid-19 The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 28, 2020,07:06 (GMT+7) Doctor shares differences between flu and Covid-19 The Saigon Times Doctor Pham Le Duy speaks at the workshop – PHOTO: TRAN LINH HCMC – Doctor Pham Le Duy from the HCMC University Medical Center pointed out the differences between a cold, the flu, seasonal allergies and Covid-19 at an online workshop this morning, August 27, organized by Sai Gon Tiep Thi magazine in collaboration with Bayer Vietnam, aimed at helping participants and readers distinguish between the four diseases. During this time of seasonal changes, many people suffer from the flu or seasonal allergies with popular symptoms such as coughing, fever and a runny nose. In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, these symptoms make them worry about whether they have a common flu or Covid-19. This workshop is part of a series of workshops themed “Comprehensive Healthcare”. According to Doctor Pham Le Duy, there are many similarities between the symptoms of the flu, seasonal allergies and Covid-19 but the frequency of the symptoms varies. The flu and Covid-19 are caused by different viruses. While Covid-19 is caused by the novel coronavirus, the flu is caused by influenza viruses…. Read full this story

