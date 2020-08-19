Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete

Global output & Year’s end stock According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department for Agricultural Products Processing and Market Development (DAPP), coffee exports in July witnessed an on-year decrease in both price (0.1 per cent) and volume (0.6 per cent). Since late April, the consecutive decline in export prices has significantly hurt Vietnam’s coffee exports, especially amid the resurgence of the pandemic. For example, as of late last week, the on-year price fall could be seen in the United Kingdom (24.6 per cent), and China (13.7 per cent). Vietnam’s average coffee export price hit $1,690 per tonne, down 0.9 per cent on-year. Coffee material exporter Simexco Daklak is now suffering from a decline in export price, with the company’s promotion plans being delayed and its ambitious goal to become one of the leading suppliers of coffee materials for the world’s major coffee firms already hurt. “We produce and export coffee beans, but their prices are fixed by speculation funds in London and New York,” said Le Duc Huy, deputy general director of Simexco Daklak. “Trading with coffee means to take risks.” Over a decade ago, Simexco Daklak changed its strategy from selling products to intermediaries to directly… Read full this story

