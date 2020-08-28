Deputy Defense Minister works with border guard unit

Since early this year, Ho Chi Minh City’s Border Guard Command has embraced and implemented documents related to legal regulations on handling administrative violations in its affiliated units while actively making recommendations to the municipal People’s Committee to further disseminate this work among local people. Sr. Lt. Gen. Le Chiem speaks at the meeting. During the period under review, local border guard forces have closely worked with relevant forces to grasp local situations and firmly protect border security and maritime sovereignty as well as detect all administrative violations. Reportedly, they prosecuted 77 cases involving 115 persons and two groups, collected fines of nearly VND 1.1 billion, and confiscated over 5,000 m3 of sand and 22,000 liters of diesel oil. During the meeting, the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City’s Border Guard Command pointed out a number of difficulties they are facing and proposed some measures in handling administrative violations. Concluding the event, General Chiem hailed the command’s great effort in implementing legal regulations on handling administrative violations over the first eight months of the year. He also asked them to strengthen solidarity to fulfill all assigned missions while making prompt recommendations to the Vietnam Border Guard Command, local authorities and… Read full this story

