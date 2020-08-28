Deputy Defense Minister works with border guard unit

Since early this year, Ho Chi Minh City’s Border Guard Command has embraced and implemented documents related to legal regulations on handling administrative violations in its affiliated units while actively making recommendations to the municipal People’s Committee to further disseminate this work among local people. Sr. Lt. Gen. Le Chiem speaks at the meeting. During the period under review, local border guard forces have closely worked with relevant forces to grasp local situations and firmly protect border security and maritime sovereignty as well as detect all administrative violations. Reportedly, they prosecuted 77 cases involving 115 persons and two groups, collected fines of nearly VND 1.1 billion, and confiscated over 5,000 m3 of sand and 22,000 liters of diesel oil. During the meeting, the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City’s Border Guard Command pointed out a number of difficulties they are facing and proposed some measures in handling administrative violations. Concluding the event, General Chiem hailed the command’s great effort in implementing legal regulations on handling administrative violations over the first eight months of the year. He also asked them to strengthen solidarity to fulfill all assigned missions while making prompt recommendations to the Vietnam Border Guard Command, local authorities and… Read full this story
- Russia says Syrian Kurd forces pulling back from Turkish border
- Turkey fires first shots: Ankara bombs Kurdish supply route ahead of invasion to create a 'peace corridor' along border just hours after Trump pulls US troops - as president reveals he has invited Erdogan to the White House next month
- Donald Trump claims the Kurds want 'the ultimate solution' despite warnings of Turkey planning ethnic cleansing as he says White-House brokered ceasefire is 'a pause or whatever you want to call it'
- Iran Prepares For War With Israel
- The leader of ISIS is dead, according to Trump. Here’s what you need to know
- Donald Trump reveals he is inviting Turkish strongman Erdogan to the White House next month AND calls Turkey 'good to deal with' in the face of Republican disgust at 'betrayal' of Syrian Kurds with U.S. troop pull-out
Deputy Defense Minister works with border guard unit have 340 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.