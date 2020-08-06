Infrastructure Deo Ca Group keen to invest in expy project By Trung Chanh Thursday, Aug 6, 2020,14:17 (GMT+7) Deo Ca Group keen to invest in expy project By Trung Chanh Workers are at work at a construction site of the Trung Luong-My Thuan expressway project, which will connect with the projected An Huu-Cao Lanh Expressway. Deo Ca Group has expressed interest in investing in the An Huu-Cao Lanh expressway project linking Tien Giang and Dong Thap provinces – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – Deo Ca Group has expressed interest in investing in the An Huu-Cao Lanh expressway project linking Tien Giang and Dong Thap provinces in the Mekong Delta under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Tran Tri Quang, director of the Dong Thap Department of Transport, told The Saigon Times on August 5 that even though Deo Ca Group had proposed developing the project under the PPP format, the project is under the authority of the Ministry of Transport, so the department could only receive the proposal and report it to the provincial government. Quang noted that the projected expressway is set to run parallel to the existing National Highway 30. Earlier, at a working session between the Dong Thap government and a… Read full this story
