A decree has been published to guide the implementation of a National Assembly resolution offering firms a 30 per cut corporate income tax (CIT) cut. Firms with revenue of less than 200 billion VND this year would be eligible for 30-percent reduction on corporate income tax (Photo: taichinhdoisong.vn) The draft is up for comment, while the resolution came into effect on August 3. Under the draft, the tax cut would be given to enterprises with total revenue of less than 200 billion VND (8.62 million USD) in 2020 – those considered the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic’s negative impacts. In case firms were just founded in 2020 and did not operate for the full 12 months of this year, their revenue would be calculated based on the number of months they actually operated. Specifically, the revenue would be divided by the number of months they operated then multiped by 12 to determine their eligibility for the support policy. According to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the draft decree still lacks a way to calculate revenue of firms which temporarily halted operations. To Hoai Nam, deputy president of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, said that… Read full this story

Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut have 298 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.