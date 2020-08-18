Nation Danang to transport stranded people back home by train By Nhan Tam Tuesday, Aug 18, 2020,14:18 (GMT+7) Danang to transport stranded people back home by train By Nhan Tam Workers stranded at construction sites in Danang City receive food and other basic needs from donors. Some 8,500 workers and students need to be transported back to their hometowns by train – PHOTO: COURTESY OF DONORS DANANG – In a proposal recently sent to the Prime Minister, the Danang City People’s Committee highlighted that some 8,500 workers and students need to be transported back to their hometowns by train and suggested that the Ministry of Transport be roped in to help set up the plan. The letter pointed out that a large number of workers and students were stranded after all means of transport going to and from Danang were stopped from July 28, 2020. As such, the city suggested that the Prime Minister should direct the Ministry of Transport to open a number of train routes to transport these people back home, while cities and provinces should have plans in place to receive their local citizens, in line with safety requirements. According to a recent survey by the Department of Labor, Invalids and… Read full this story

Danang to transport stranded people back home by train have 266 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.