Nation Danang to ease social distancing in some parts The Saigon Times Friday, Aug 28, 2020,18:28 (GMT+7) Danang to ease social distancing in some partsThe Saigon Times Members of the Standing Board of the Danang Party Committee attend a meeting on August 28. Danang City is considering relaxing social distancing measures in some parts and sectors – PHOTO: PLO HCMC – Danang City is considering relaxing social distancing measures in some parts and sectors, it was announced at a meeting held by the Standing Board of the Danang Party Committee on August 28 to discuss solutions to fight Covid-19. Speaking at the meeting, Danang Vice Chairman Le Trung Chinh said that the city had proposed that the Government allow it to ease social distancing measures as soon as possible at a meeting with the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control on August 27. Local hospitals in the city have discharged 168 Covid-19 patients, while 186 others are undergoing treatment, Phap Luat Online reported, citing Chinh. The Covid-19 situation remains complicated, but it is necessary to adopt more effective solutions than just extending social distancing, Chinh said, adding that as such, the city will relax social distancing in some parts. Ngo Thi… Read full this story

