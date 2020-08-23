Nation Danang: One more Covid-19 patient dies, two more cases reported The Saigon Times Sunday, Aug 23, 2020,19:34 (GMT+7) Danang: One more Covid-19 patient dies, two more cases reportedThe Saigon Times Covid-19 patients leave Hoa Vang Field Hospital in Danang City after recovering from the coronavirus, August 22 – PHOTO: PHAN CHUNG HCMC – A 73-year-old Covid-19 patient in Danang has been confirmed dead by the Health Ministry, bringing Vietnam’s death toll caused by the novel coronavirus to 27 as of Sunday afternoon, August 23. The woman resident of Danang’s Lien Chieu District died of septic shock, multi-organ failure caused by Covid-19, end-stage chronic renal failure, hypertension, heart stroke and femoral neck fracture. Also this afternoon, the ministry confirmed two new Covis-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,016 as of August 23. In details, the 44-year-old woman living in Duy Xuyen District, Quang Nam Province, was confirmed as Covid-19 patient while being quarantined and treated at the Danang Hospital for Lung Diseases. Previously, she took care of her relatives at the quarantined Danang Hospital. The second one is the 33-year-old man in the northern province of Hai Duong. He has been treated at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases. To date, among the… Read full this story

Danang: One more Covid-19 patient dies, two more cases reported have 338 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.