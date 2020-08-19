A woman uses Weekend Club’s touchless hand santiliser dispenser at Khánh Hoà Market, Đà Nẵng City. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm ĐÀ NẴNG — A group of volunteers in the central city of Đà Nẵng have raised funds to make more than 200 automatic, hands-free hand sanitiser dispensers which were given to disease prevention and control teams across the city. The dispensers aim to help curb the spread of COVID-19 which broke out in the city since late last month, resulting in Việt Nam’s largest COVID-19 outbreak to date. Responding to the resurgence of COVID-19 in the central city, people of different ages working in different fields wanted to join the fight against the disease. They established a voluntary group called Weekend Club to help out in their free time. Phạm Đức Dương, a founding member of the group, said that Weekend Club’s members donated money and also sought donations to make the hands-free hand sanitiser dispensers. With a sensor system, the machine automatically releases hand sanitiser gel when people put their hands under the faucet. “People don’t have to press any button or touch the machine,” Dương said. Phạm Đức Dương, a founding member of the voluntary group – Weekend Club tests hand… Read full this story

Đà Nẵng volunteers make hands-free sanitiser dispensers have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.