Cup-lending startup AYA solves plastic issue for coffee stores?

AYA was officially launched in August in Ho Chi Minh City Instead of bringing tumblers or using single-use plastic cups for takeaway drinks, customers can now borrow AYA cups for a deposit of VND50,000 ($2.17) which they can get back after returning the cups at 20 coffee stores that entered into co-operation with AYA. “Some customers told me that they found lugging along their tumblers every day inconvenient. And they are busy all day, so they keep forgetting the tumblers,” said AYA’s founder Le Thuy Linh. “Therefore, the launch of AYA aims to help them better protect the environment and take away their guilty for constantly using single-use plastic cups.” In fact, similar services have been popping up in developed countries like in Germany where they drew more than 2,500 coffee stores and restaurants on board. Learning from the model, Linh started AYA in Vietnam in late 2018. As of August 15, the startup was officially launched in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2. Accordingly, more than 20 coffee stores have partnered with AYA to carry out the new service. “Some young people have shown a great deal of interest and are now getting used to borrowing cups in their… Read full this story

