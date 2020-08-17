Cumbersome procedures delay public investment

Dr. Nguyễn Đức Kiên Dr. Nguyễn Đức Kiên, Head of Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s Economic Advisory Council, speaks to government on-line newspaper about the key reasons that led to the slow disbursement of public funds because of the COVID-19 pandemic What are the causes leading to the slow disbursement of public funds? A key problem is the cumbersome administrative procedures. In reality, quite a few projects have completed the construction phase, yet they could not complete financial settlements. This has led to the problem of outstanding debt in capital construction, the construction of the Long Thành International Air-port is an example. According to the project owner, a key problem is the lack of co-operation between the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Đồng Nai People’s Committee in the course of developing the unit price in the land settlement for people whose land has been used for the airport construction. In 2015, construction of the Long Thanh International Airport was launched. Under the project’s document, the Đồng Nai People’s Committee is in charge of land settlement with a projected total investment cost of VNĐ 18,000 billion (US$779 million). Due to the delay in the financial settlement, by the year… Read full this story

