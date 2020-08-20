Nation Covid-19 testing capacity in Vietnam soars The Saigon Times Thursday, Aug 20, 2020,16:58 (GMT+7) Covid-19 testing capacity in Vietnam soarsThe Saigon Times An employee at the Quang Ninh Center for Disease Control conducts a Covid-19 test using the RT-PCR method. Vietnam is able to test over 46,000 samples daily at 123 labs eligible for doing RT-PCR tests – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The country’s Covid-19 testing capacity using the real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reactions (RT-PCR) technique has been expanded, with Vietnam now being able to test over 46,000 samples daily at 123 accredited labs, the Ministry of Health announced on August 20. Due to a spike in the demand for Covid-19 testing amid the second wave of Covid-19 infections in Danang City and some other localities, the ministry has successfully improved the Covid-19 testing capacity for the entire healthcare system. From July 23 to August 19, some 390,690 samples were tested, while the number from late January to July 24 was 426,710. During the first week of the period from July 23 to August 19, the health sector conducted 5,500 tests a day. In the third week, the daily testing capacity increased by four-fold from the first week to 25,000. Compared to the… Read full this story

