COVID-19 outbreak brought under control in central region: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam, head of the national steering committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, speaks at a meeting on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — The new COVID-19 outbreaks in Đà Nẵng City and Quảng Nam have been brought under control, but the number of infection cases will continue to rise, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The number of deaths related to the disease will also increase in the coming days. These are patients in critical conditions, requiring dialysis and emergency resuscitation, according to the committee. Speaking at a meeting of the committee on Tuesday, Trần Đắc Phu, former director of the Preventive Medicine Department, said based on the sample testing of infected cases and through epidemiological investigations, the number of cases in the community was not high. Six cases have so far been detected and there have been no cases of infection from these patients. All cases were linked to the three hospitals in Đà Nẵng, he said. Sample testing in Hà Nội, HCM City and some major medical facilities showed that no COVID-19 infection cases have gone undetected in the community, except for cases related to Đà… Read full this story

