COVID-19 mother gives birth in Đà Nẵng

A team of doctors help a COVID-19 patient give birth at the Hoà Vang field hospital in Đà Nẵng. — Photo courtesy Dr Nguyễn Đại Vĩnh ĐÀ NẴNG — A woman being treated for COVID-19 in Đà Nẵng has given birth to a healthy baby girl. It is the first time anyone with coronavirus in Việt Nam has had a baby. The baby was born at Hòa Vang field hospital on Saturday weighing three kilograms. Doctors had to perform a C-section. The child is currently incubated, but doctors say both the baby and her mother are in good health. Tests will be carried to determine if the virus has been passed on to the newborn, although the Ministry of Health say there is no evidence to suggest SARS-CoV-2 could transmit from mother to baby. The mother is 35-years-old and works at a factory in Hòa Khánh Industrial Zone. She tested positive on July 30. Meanwhile, the central city’s health department said a private health centre has been approved as a new laboratory for conducting SARS-CoV-2 test – the seventh heath centre approved. The department said Đà Nẵng can now test up to 15,000 medical samples per day. Đà Nẵng city also… Read full this story

