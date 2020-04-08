Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll

Governor Cuomo reports rising deaths as the state faces questions over a Rikers prison death. Scrutiny over New York’s Covid-19 response has deepened after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state recorded its highest single-day increase in virus deaths on Tuesday. The 731 deaths reported brought the total to 5,489 deaths and 138,836 infections. Authorities faced questions over their actions for at-risk people after an infected inmate at Rikers jail died. Michael Tyson, 53, died waiting for a hearing over a non-criminal offence. As of Monday, 286 inmates and 331 staffers in New York City’s jails have tested positive for the coronavirus. The outbreak in New York City’s jail system is one of the worst at correctional facilities throughout the US, just as New York state leads the country in both total Covid-19 cases and deaths since the virus reached the US. What did Mr Cuomo say? The governor disclosed that New York, which has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, saw its highest number of fatalities in a 24 hour period between Monday and Tuesday. The change came after the state had seen two days of slowing infection rates and fewer deaths. However, the governor… Read full this story
