Construction of Phan Thiet-Dau Giay to kick off in late September

The investor announced that works on Phan Thiet-Dau Giay Expressway will begin within the year In order to implement the Phan Thiet-Dau Giay Expressway project, the investor will need an area of 412 hectares. As of now, the land clearance works at the three districts of Thong Nhat, Cam My, and Long Khanh are completed, with infrastructure facilities there being relocated to hand over the cleared site to the investor. Quoc Hung requested localities and related units to complete the site clearance and hand over the entire clean site before the end of September to the investor. Local authorities need to strengthen the mobilisation of workers to hand over the site to the project. At the same time, they will also closely coordinate with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to solve problems in site clearance. With the length of 98 kilometres, the Phan Thiet-Dau Giay Expressway project is one of eight expressways recently approved by the prime minister to change from build-operate-transfer (BOT) to public investment. Four lanes will be built during the first phase, requiring a total investment of roughly VND14 trillion ($608.69 million). The expressway is part of the North-South Expressway. It will start in My Thạnh commune… Read full this story

