Confidence of European business leaders stabilising in Vietnam

Sentiment among European investors for the Vietnamese market remain stable The BCI is a regular barometer of EuroCham members and their perceptions of the trade and investment environment. Each quarter, it tracks the performance of EuroCham's member companies and their perceptions of the economic environment in Vietnam. The overall BCI score saw a slight increase over the last three months. It rose from 27 per cent in the first quarter to 34 per cent in April, and remained stable into the second quarter. This confirms that confidence is returning to the market after a fall during the initial emergence of COVID-19. However, the BCI also shows that European business leaders continue to feel the impact of the global pandemic and remain cautious about the future prospects of their enterprises. The latest BCI reveals that European enterprises fared better over the last three months than first anticipated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first quarter, just one in 10 EuroCham members had foreseen a short-term improvement in their performance. However, businesses outperformed these predictions, with 24 per cent describing their business situation as "good" or "excellent" over the last three months.

