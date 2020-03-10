Coca-Cola, Pepsico, and P&G sued for contributing to plastic crisis

Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Procter & Gamble are among the largest polluter on the globe The Earth Island Institute filed the lawsuit on February 26, 2020 to the Superior Court of California, the first major lawsuit against giant food and beverage enterprises including Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Danone, Mondelēz International, Colgate-Palmolive, and Procter & Gamble. Defendants are major food, beverage, and consumer products businesses – some of them are in fact the world’s largest – and are responsible for a substantial portion of the total plastic pollution currently present in California. Most of them also have factories in Vietnam. The suit says that enterprises selling plastic bottles and bags that end up polluting the ocean should be held accountable for damaging the environment. In its complaint, the institute cited estimations by scientists that between eight and 20 million tonnes of plastics enter the ocean annually. At this rate, plastic is set to outweigh fish in the ocean by 2050, posing a threat to the survival of marine species, many of which are critically endangered. Rather than switching to more sustainable materials in their products, the defendants are accused of having engaged in a decades-long campaign to deflect blame for the plastic pollution crisis to… Read full this story

