CMC proposes VND12,000-billion technology project in Danang By Nhan Tam Thursday, Aug 20, 2020,10:25 (GMT+7) A view of Danang as seen from the Thuan Phuoc Bridge. The central city wants to attract more technology-focused projects – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – CMC Corporation, an HCMC-based technology company, is seeking to invest in a technology complex—CMC Creative Space—with a total capital of VND12,000 billion (US$517 million). CMC Creative Space will have functional departments such as R&D, software production, information technology, Internet transit, data center and apartments for experts, staff and related services with complete amenities. The project will be developed in two phases, providing jobs for some 2,000 workers in the first phase and 10,000 workers in the second phase, aimed at turning Danang into an international gateway of big data and digitalization. This is part of the company's strategy to turn Vietnam into the Digital Hub of the Asia-Pacific region. The information was unveiled at an online meeting held on August 18 with the participation of leaders from the Danang City People's Committee and CMC. There are currently three Digital Hubs in the region, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan.

