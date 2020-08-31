Clock ticking for TikTok to remove Zing-owned tracks The local tech circle is stirring with news that Vietnamese unicorn VNG has filed a lawsuit against TikTok, a China-based social networking platform, for illegally using audio tracks owned by VNG’s subsidiary Zing. According to the filing sent to Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court, VNG is seeking almost $10 million in damages for this encroachment. “VNG requests TikTok to remove all music segments taken from Zing records from both the TikTok application and the website, and an indemnification for damages of over VND221 billion ($9.6 million),” noted the document. Specifically, VNG first discovered that its music was added to short videos on TikTok early last year and sent Recommendation No.29/2019/ZA-CV on June 7, outlining the violations to the China-based company. According to the document, the local company required TikTok to check and remove the audio segments from its platform. However, TikTok has not yet complied with the request. As a result, VNG started legal proceedings against one of the biggest social network platforms in the world. To date, TikTok has not commented on the accusations of VNG. The filing also mentioned that TikTok gave authorisation to law consultancy Indochine Counsel to… Read full this story
