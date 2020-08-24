CLMV ministers discuss commercial connections

The 12th CLMV Economic Ministers’ Meeting was held online on Monday. —VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt HÀ NỘI — Economic ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Việt Nam discussed measures to fight COVID-19 and revive economic activities, particularly in border areas, at an online meeting on Monday. They also shared initiatives and measures to help tackle difficulties for the business community in trade and investment at the 12th Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Việt Nam (CLMV) Economic Ministers’ Meeting which was held as part of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting. Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Tuấn Anh said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the interruption of many supply chains and economic and commercial activities. The pandemic has also harmed the implementation of projects and activities within the CLMV Action Plan for 2020. These difficulties pose great challenges to CLMV countries in fighting the disease while taking measures to recover the economy. Minister Anh suggested CLMV countries increase co-operation in policies and measures to tackle difficulties caused by COVID-19 and support the connection of businesses as well as deal with difficulties for businesses in import and export activities and remove barriers in border trade activities. To ensure the operation of supply chains,… Read full this story

