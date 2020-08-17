Nguyen Van Phung What taxes apply for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions? Vietnam’s current regulatory system consists of several regulations governing M&A activities which are embedded in various legal documents, such as the Law on Enterprises, the Investment Law or the Competition Law. M&A transactions generally involve the seller, the buyer, and intermediary parties. The objects of the transaction can be assets and investment projects of businesses, whole production and business establishments, contract-based capital or stake transfer of businesses or gradual stock transactions in the stock market until reaching the controlling level. As of now, the amended Law on Tax Administration is being considered, collecting opinions before a final draft is submitted to the government. There are no plans for new enactments of or amendments to tax regulations on the agenda of policy makers for the last year and this year. The current tax law, however, consists of fairly concrete regulations on M&A transactions, particularly tax policies applicable to the sellers and the buyers of partial or whole stakes (or capital contribution) in other businesses. What are the taxes applicable to corporate sellers? The sellers are obliged to pay value-added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT). Under current regulations,… Read full this story

Clear tax policies on M&A transactions now in place have 279 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at August 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.