HCMC Chinese illegally entering Vietnam may cause new Covid-19 hotspots: HCDC The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 15, 2020,14:29 (GMT+7) Chinese illegally entering Vietnam may cause new Covid-19 hotspots: HCDCThe Saigon Times A medical worker takes a sample from a local for Covid-19 testing. HCDC has warned that Chinese illegally entering Vietnam may cause new Covid-19 hotspots – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – If the Chinese who illegally enter HCMC are not detected and quarantined, they may be the source of Covid-19 community transmission and lead to new Covid-19 hotspots, according to the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC). On August 14, the Ministry of Health confirmed 18 new Covid-19 cases, including a 27-year-old Chinese man in HCMC. He illegally entered Vietnam and was later found in HCMC and taken to a local quarantine facility, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. According to HCDC, this is the first Covid-19 case in the city involving a foreigner illegally entering Vietnam. If these cases are not discovered, the fight against the pandemic will be tougher as HCMC has a large population and is a trade hub of the country. HCDC asked the community and competent agencies to work out measures to prevent any illegal entry, as the consequences will… Read full this story

Chinese illegally entering Vietnam may cause new Covid-19 hotspots: HCDC have 276 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.