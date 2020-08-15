HCMC Chinese illegally entering Vietnam may cause new Covid-19 hotspots: HCDC The Saigon Times Saturday, Aug 15, 2020,14:29 (GMT+7) Chinese illegally entering Vietnam may cause new Covid-19 hotspots: HCDCThe Saigon Times A medical worker takes a sample from a local for Covid-19 testing. HCDC has warned that Chinese illegally entering Vietnam may cause new Covid-19 hotspots – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – If the Chinese who illegally enter HCMC are not detected and quarantined, they may be the source of Covid-19 community transmission and lead to new Covid-19 hotspots, according to the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC). On August 14, the Ministry of Health confirmed 18 new Covid-19 cases, including a 27-year-old Chinese man in HCMC. He illegally entered Vietnam and was later found in HCMC and taken to a local quarantine facility, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. According to HCDC, this is the first Covid-19 case in the city involving a foreigner illegally entering Vietnam. If these cases are not discovered, the fight against the pandemic will be tougher as HCMC has a large population and is a trade hub of the country. HCDC asked the community and competent agencies to work out measures to prevent any illegal entry, as the consequences will… Read full this story
