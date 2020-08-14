Chinese illegal immigrant among new COVID-19 cases

Doctors practise during a treatment drill held at Tiên Sơn field hospital in Đà Nẵng City. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Lê Lâm HÀ NỘI — A man from China who illegally entered Việt Nam is among the latest people to test positive for COVID-19, according to the report from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Friday evening. The 27-year-old entered the country via the northern border on July 27, then travelled by car with seven other illegal immigrants to HCM City on July 29. After he was discovered by the authorities he tested positive for coronavirus and is currently being treated at Củ Chi Hospital. He was one of 18 new confirmed cases on Friday evening, bringing the total number to 929. The other 17 people to test positive are all connected to Đà Nẵng City. Fifteen are from the central city and two others, including a five-year-old boy, are from Quảng Nam Province, who are related to previously confirmed patients. Patients 913-927 in Đà Nẵng include two hospital patients, one caregiver, two direct contacts with confirmed COVID-19 cases, nine related to Đà Nẵng hospital, and one in Hải Châu District which the authorities are still investigating the… Read full this story

